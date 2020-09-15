New Strong Buy Stocks For September 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN): This global business advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This company that provides building systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

