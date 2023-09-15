New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swire Pacific SWRAY: This Hong Kong's leading listed company with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Dole DOLE: This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 day.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This company which is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Synopsys SNPS: This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.