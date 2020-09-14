New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) This company that emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This company that operates convenience stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO): This international mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.