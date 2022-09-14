New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cactus WHD: This Houston-based company which is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure control equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

P.A.M. Transportation Services PTSI: This transportation company which operates in an irregular routes, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG: This company which offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for empanelled hotels & resorts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

Tenaris TS: This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote

Schlumberger SLB: This leading oilfield services company which provides services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger Limited Price and Consensus

Schlumberger Limited price-consensus-chart | Schlumberger Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

