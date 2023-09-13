New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Consolidated Water CWCO: This company which is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Swire Pacific SWRAY: This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 day.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus
Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS: This bank holding company which provides business and personal financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company which operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center in the South Valley, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Sierra Bancorp Price and Consensus
Sierra Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Sierra Bancorp Quote
Mitsui & Co. MITSY: This global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
Mitsui & Co. Price and Consensus
Mitsui & Co. price-consensus-chart | Mitsui & Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
