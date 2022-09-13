New Strong Buy Stocks for September 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Klabin KLBAY: This company whichis the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis STLA: This Netherland-based automaker and mobility provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 PSX: This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries UFPI: This holding company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This San Jose-based company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.