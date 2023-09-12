New Strong Buy Stocks for September 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TransAlta TAC: This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus

TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote

Grifols GRFS: This company which operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Grifols, S.A. Price and Consensus

Grifols, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grifols, S.A. Quote

KB Financial Group KB: This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 day.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

Brown & Brown BRO: This company which markets and sells insurance products and services primarily in the United States, as well as in London, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This company which is a scaled, non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.