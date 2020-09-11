New Strong Buy Stocks For September 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RentACenter, Inc. (RCII): This largest rent-to-own operator in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT): This company that provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO): This company that manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

