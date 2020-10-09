New Strong Buy Stocks For October 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This seller and distributor of electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This distributor of building and industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This specialty rental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.