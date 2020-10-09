Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For October 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This seller and distributor of electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This distributor of building and industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This specialty rental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

General Finance Corporation (GFN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular