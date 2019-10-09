New Strong Buy Stocks for October 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): This company that owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): This company that explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This company that operates as an energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This company that provides consumer finance and insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
