New Strong Buy Stocks for October 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR: This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN: This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

GeoPark Limited GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS: This company which is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





