New Strong Buy Stocks For October 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This company that provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): This global leader of providing workforce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

