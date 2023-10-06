New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brady BRC: This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Kanzhun BZ: This company which provides an online recruitment platform principally in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 day.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB: This company that provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Saia SAIA: This leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

