New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PubMatic, Inc. PUBM: This cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH: This discrete semiconductor and passive electronic components company catering to oil industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

comScore, Inc. SCOR: This information and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 19.2% over the last 60 days.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE: This company that operates a car-sharing marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



