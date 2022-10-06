New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PubMatic, Inc. PUBM: This cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
PubMatic, Inc. Price and Consensus
PubMatic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PubMatic, Inc. Quote
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH: This discrete semiconductor and passive electronic components company catering to oil industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.
BM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
BM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BM Technologies, Inc. Quote
comScore, Inc. SCOR: This information and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 19.2% over the last 60 days.
comScore, Inc. Price and Consensus
comScore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | comScore, Inc. Quote
HyreCar Inc. HYRE: This company that operates a car-sharing marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
HyreCar Inc. Price and Consensus
HyreCar Inc. price-consensus-chart | HyreCar Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
comScore, Inc. (SCOR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report
HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM): Free Stock Analysis Report
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.