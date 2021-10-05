New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus

AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH: This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.