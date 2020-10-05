New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates (CRAI): This global consulting firms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
