New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates (CRAI): This global consulting firms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): This global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The (GBX): Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

