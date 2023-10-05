New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

E.ON EONGY: This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

E.ON SE Price and Consensus

E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote

Broadwind Energy BWEN: This company which is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadwind Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT: This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 day.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

LivePerson LPSN: This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.

LivePerson, Inc. Price and Consensus

LivePerson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LivePerson, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.