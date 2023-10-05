New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
E.ON EONGY: This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
E.ON SE Price and Consensus
E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote
Broadwind Energy BWEN: This company which is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Broadwind Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote
PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies AIT: This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 day.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
LivePerson LPSN: This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.
LivePerson, Inc. Price and Consensus
LivePerson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LivePerson, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.