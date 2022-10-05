New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL: This maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus

SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 236.7% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW: This wireless transport solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote

Coupang, Inc. CPNG: This mobile based e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 50% over the last 60 days.

Coupang, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coupang, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coupang, Inc. Quote

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL: This Chinese online retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.