New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Steelcase SCS: This company which designs and manufactures products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

APA APA: This leading independent energy company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT: This digital-first jewellery company which is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote

1-800-FLOWERS.COM FLWS: This company which is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

NetEase NTES: This internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.