New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chico's FAS CHS: This company which is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield services providing company which offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Targa Resources TRGP: This premier energy infrastructure company which provides integrated midstream services in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Targa Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Targa Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Targa Resources, Inc. Quote

Ecopetrol EC: This Colombia-based petroleum company which focuses on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas as well as water business in Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



RWE AG (RWEOY): Free Stock Analysis Report



ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.