New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Plains Group PAGP: This company which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.6% over the last 60 day.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

Inter & Co. Inc. INTR: This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter & Co. Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter & Co. Inc. Quote

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

James Hardie Industries JHX: This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

Warrior Met Coal HCC: This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.