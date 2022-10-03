New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Coastal Financial Corporation CCB: This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Now Inc. DNOW: This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation and logistics management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC: This industrial products and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP: This digital payment and software services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



