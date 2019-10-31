New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amedisys, Inc.(AMED): This company that provides healthcare services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology, Inc.(AMKR): This company that provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
CBIZ, Inc.(CBZ): This company that provides professional business services, products, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc.(HEES): This company that operates as an integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.(HTZ): This company that provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
