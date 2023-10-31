New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT: This audio streaming services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Spotify Technology Price and Consensus
Spotify Technology price-consensus-chart | Spotify Technology Quote
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP: This specialty steel products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This omnichannel women's apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus
J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote
Axonics, Inc. AXNX: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Axonics Inc. Price and Consensus
Axonics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axonics Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.