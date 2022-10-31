New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company which is a manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Arcosa ACA: This company which is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services for construction, energy and transportation markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Trustmark TRMK: This bank holding company that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote

Airbnb ABNB: This leading platform for unique stays and experiences that provides a marketplace for connecting hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 day.

Airbnb, Inc. Price and Consensus

Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote

