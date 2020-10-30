New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote

K12 Inc (LRN): This technology-based education company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

K12 Inc Price and Consensus

K12 Inc price-consensus-chart | K12 Inc Quote

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB): This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kontoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kontoor Brands, Inc. Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This healthcare diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.