New Strong Buy Stocks for October 30th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): This company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 90 days.

Knoll, Inc. (KNL): This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU): This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

