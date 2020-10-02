New Strong Buy Stocks For October 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This designer and manufacturer of external building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This provider of seaborne transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This provider of electrical and mechanical construction as well as facilities services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): This designer and distributor of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): This operator of online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

