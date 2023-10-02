New Strong Buy Stocks for October 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OSI Systems OSIS: This company which is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defence and aerospace industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

SM Energy SM: This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

Grocery Outlet GO: This company which is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products that are sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote

MARKEL GROUP MKL: This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 day.

Markel Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote

Aspen Technology AZPN: This company which provides asset optimization software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.