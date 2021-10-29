New Strong Buy Stocks for October 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company as well as a manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

GasLog Partners LP GLOP: This owner, operator, and acquirer of LNG carriers with multi-year charters has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. R: This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD: This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

