New Strong Buy Stocks For October 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN): This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This distributor of building and industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

CDW Corporation (CDW): This provider of information technology (IT) solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

CDW Corporation Price and Consensus

CDW Corporation price-consensus-chart | CDW Corporation Quote

Ford Motor Company (F): This manufacturer and marketer of range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aarons, Inc. (AAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.