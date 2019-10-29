New Strong Buy Stocks for October 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 90 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): This company that provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus

Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Discovery, Inc. Quote

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL): This company that operates as an omnichannel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus

J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

