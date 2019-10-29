New Strong Buy Stocks for October 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 90 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): This company that provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Discovery, Inc. Price and Consensus
Discovery, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Discovery, Inc. Quote
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL): This company that operates as an omnichannel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus
J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.