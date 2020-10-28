New Strong Buy Stocks For October 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Central Garden Pet Company(CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc.(NTGR): This global telecommunications firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

