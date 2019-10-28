New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This company that distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Quote

Intel Corporation (INTC): This company that offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Intel Corporation Price and Consensus

Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Forest Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.