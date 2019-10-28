New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This company that distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price and Consensus
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Quote
Intel Corporation (INTC): This company that offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Intel Corporation Price and Consensus
Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Universal Forest Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Forest Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Forest Products, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.