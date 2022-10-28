New Strong Buy Stocks for October 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Momo MOMO: This company which provides mobile basec social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Limestone Bancorp LMST: This bank holding company which offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Price and Consensus

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. price-consensus-chart | LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Quote

HarborOne Bancorp HONE: This state-chartered stock co-operative bank which offers services includeing personal banking, business banking and commercial lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Quote

The Chef's Warehouse CHEF: This company which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 day.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Quote

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE): Free Stock Analysis Report



LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. (LMST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.