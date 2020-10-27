New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG): This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 90 days.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This distributor of electronic components and computer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden Pet Company (CENTA): This leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.