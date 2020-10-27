New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG): This leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Air Transport Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Air Transport Services Group, Inc Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 90 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This distributor of electronic components and computer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Central Garden Pet Company (CENTA): This leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Central Garden Pet Company (CENTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.