New Strong Buy Stocks for October 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Matrix Service Company MTRX: This energy infrastructure services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV: This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL: This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.