New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This provider of truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney dialysis services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): This manufacturer and distributor of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

