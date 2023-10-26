New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Groupon, Inc. GRPN: This marketplace which connects consumers to merchants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Groupon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Groupon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Groupon, Inc. Quote

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Renalytix Plc RNLX: This kidney disease diagnostic solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Renalytix AI PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Renalytix AI PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Renalytix AI PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL: This antibody drug development platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. Price and Consensus

AbCellera Biologics Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbCellera Biologics Inc. Quote

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR: This work management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

Smartsheet Price and Consensus

Smartsheet price-consensus-chart | Smartsheet Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smartsheet (SMAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Renalytix AI PLC Sponsored ADR (RNLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.