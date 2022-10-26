New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

Independent Bank Corp. INDB: This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Marriott International, Inc. MAR: This global hotel franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT: This cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



