New Strong Buy Stocks for October 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus
Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote
Independent Bank Corp. INDB: This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Marriott International, Inc. MAR: This global hotel franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT: This cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK): Free Stock Analysis Report
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OCFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.