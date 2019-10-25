New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brunswick Corporation (BC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick Corporation Price and Consensus

Brunswick Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brunswick Corporation Quote

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 90 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): This integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

McKesson Corporation (MCK): This company that provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): This company that provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

