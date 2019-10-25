Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th

Tirthankar Chakraborty
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brunswick Corporation (BC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 90 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): This integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.

McKesson Corporation (MCK): This company that provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): This company that provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report

