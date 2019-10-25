New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brunswick Corporation (BC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Brunswick Corporation Price and Consensus
Brunswick Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brunswick Corporation Quote
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This company that provides environmental, energy, and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 90 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): This integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 90 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
McKesson Corporation (MCK): This company that provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus
McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): This company that provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.