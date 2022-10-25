New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

Brookfield Renewable Corporation BEPC: This operator of renewable energy power generating facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Price and Consensus

Brookfield Renewable Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Renewable Corporation Quote

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN: This biopharmaceutical company that focuses on small molecule therapeutics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Angion Biomedica Corp. Price and Consensus

Angion Biomedica Corp. price-consensus-chart | Angion Biomedica Corp. Quote

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM: This enterprise cloud software products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 57.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprinklr, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprinklr, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprinklr, Inc. Quote

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL: This gaming and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.