New Strong Buy Stocks for October 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX: This pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products for hospitals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Baudax Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baudax Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baudax Bio, Inc. Quote

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF: This powerhouse semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Wolfspeed Price and Consensus

Wolfspeed price-consensus-chart | Wolfspeed Quote

GH Research PLC GHRS: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

GH Research PLC Price and Consensus

GH Research PLC price-consensus-chart | GH Research PLC Quote

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA: This manufacturer of plant-based health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR: This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Price and Consensus

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. price-consensus-chart | BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wolfspeed (WOLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



GH Research PLC (GHRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.