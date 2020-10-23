New Strong Buy Stocks For October 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Price and Consensus
AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmpcoPittsburgh Corporation Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Dover Corporation (DOV): This provider of equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Dover Corporation Price and Consensus
Dover Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dover Corporation Quote
Genuine Parts Company (GPC): This distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Genuine Parts Company Price and Consensus
Genuine Parts Company price-consensus-chart | Genuine Parts Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.