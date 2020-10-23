New Strong Buy Stocks For October 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dover Corporation (DOV): This provider of equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): This distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

