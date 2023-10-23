New Strong Buy Stocks for October 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This engineered lifting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA: This biotherapeutic research and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Price and Consensus

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Quote

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Price and Consensus

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc price-consensus-chart | Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Quote

Vericel Corporation VCEL: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Vericel Corporation Price and Consensus

Vericel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Vericel Corporation Quote

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN: This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

