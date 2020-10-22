New Strong Buy Stocks for October 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This the largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This company that provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation Price and Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cambium Networks Corporation Quote

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 90 days.

Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote

NVR, Inc. (NVR): This company that engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): This leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Central Garden Pet Company (CENT): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.