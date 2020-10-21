New Strong Buy Stocks For October 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB): This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Cooper Tire Rubber Company Price and Consensus

Cooper Tire Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | Cooper Tire Rubber Company Quote

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 1% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Sierra Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sierra Metals Inc. Quote

