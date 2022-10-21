New Strong Buy Stocks for October 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arcosa ACA: This company which is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote

Movado Group MOV: This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers that designs, manufactures and distributes watches, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 day.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminium, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company which serves businesses and consumers with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

RCI Hospitality RICK: This company which owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

