New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVLG): This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.

Guess, Inc. (GES): This company that designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

KBR, Inc. (KBR): This global engineering, construction and services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

