New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR: This health insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This company which provides a digital and mobile-first commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 117.4% over the last 60 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA: This company which provides an auction platform for wholesale vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO: This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





